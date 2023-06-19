Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Holds 2nd Annual Car Show

Associations

AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson held their 2nd Annual Classic Car Show on June 3, left to right: Jim Canale, Michael Iasilli, Ray Iasilli, Second Prize winner Frank Panagakos, Third Prize winner Bill Kay, First Prize winner Steve Shepard, and Mike Kontonicolas. Photo: John Damaskos

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson held their 2nd Annual Classic Car Show on June 3. The event was a success, thanks to the many sponsors, and despite the high winds and forecast for rain. It was held on the beautiful grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson.

The show included classic cars from the past, modified vehicles, monster trucks, and a contingent of Suffolk County Police Department Exhibition vehicles – not to mention a replica of the original Batmobile! A $1,000 prize was given to the best in show winner as judged by independent judges. Also, at the event the brothers of the AHEPA Chapter honored Council Member Jonathan Kornreich of Suffolk County for his efforts and successes serving the Town of Brookhaven. Special thanks to Ahepan Brother Ray Iasilli for being the spark and committee chair, bringing the entire event to fruition.

Congratulations to the top three winners: 1st Prize – Steve Shepard with his White 1968 Plymouth, 2nd Prize – Frank Panagakos with his Yellow 1967 Chevy Camaro (Frank is also an Ahepan Brother of the Brooklyn Chapter), and 3rd Prize – Bill Kay with his Charcoal 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28.

Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 extended a massive thank you to the sponsors for their support- A1 Roofing, Bliss Restaurants, Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, Bryant Funeral Home, Craftsman Fence Corp., Damianos Realty Group, Hampton Classic Motor Cars, Holiday Inn Express, Moloney’s Funeral Home, Madiran the Wine Bar, Mario’s Restaurant, Mount Sinai Wheel, Mustang Magic, Nationwide Insurance (E.A. Funk and Associates), Nassau Chromium Plating, and Team Rita – Realty Connect USA.

This year $1,000 was donated to the AGAPE Charity, responsible for feeding 150 children on the weekends who would not have any support for their meals otherwise, $1,000 to the AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors program, and $1,000 to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption.

While the chapter’s efforts did indeed raise funds for all these charities, seeing all the Ahepan brothers continuing to pull together as a team for a common cause was impressive.