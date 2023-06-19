x

June 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Associations

Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Holds 2nd Annual Car Show

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA 2023 Car Show Prize Winners
AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson held their 2nd Annual Classic Car Show on June 3, left to right: Jim Canale, Michael Iasilli, Ray Iasilli, Second Prize winner Frank Panagakos, Third Prize winner Bill Kay, First Prize winner Steve Shepard, and Mike Kontonicolas. Photo: John Damaskos

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson held their 2nd Annual Classic Car Show on June 3. The event was a success, thanks to the many sponsors, and despite the high winds and forecast for rain. It was held on the beautiful grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson.

The show included classic cars from the past, modified vehicles, monster trucks, and a contingent of Suffolk County Police Department Exhibition vehicles – not to mention a replica of the original Batmobile! A $1,000 prize was given to the best in show winner as judged by independent judges. Also, at the event the brothers of the AHEPA Chapter honored Council Member Jonathan Kornreich of Suffolk County for his efforts and successes serving the Town of Brookhaven. Special thanks to Ahepan Brother Ray Iasilli for being the spark and committee chair, bringing the entire event to fruition.

Congratulations to the top three winners: 1st Prize – Steve Shepard with his White 1968 Plymouth, 2nd Prize – Frank Panagakos with his Yellow 1967 Chevy Camaro (Frank is also an Ahepan Brother of the Brooklyn Chapter), and 3rd Prize – Bill Kay with his Charcoal 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28.

The AHEPA team in the morning during the morning setup for the Classic Car Show, front row (left to right): Louis Tsunis, Sam Zubalake, Apollon Zoumpanidopoulos, Paul Zaferiou, Sal Del Gigante, Ray Iasilli, Mike Kontonicolas, and George Kallas; back row: Spiros Mountzouros, Jim Canale, Ray Iasilli Jr., Michael Iasilli, and Stavros Karakatsanis. Photo: John Damaskos

Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 extended a massive thank you to the sponsors for their support- A1 Roofing, Bliss Restaurants, Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, Bryant Funeral Home, Craftsman Fence Corp., Damianos Realty Group, Hampton Classic Motor Cars, Holiday Inn Express, Moloney’s Funeral Home, Madiran the Wine Bar, Mario’s Restaurant, Mount Sinai Wheel, Mustang Magic, Nationwide Insurance (E.A. Funk and Associates), Nassau Chromium Plating, and Team Rita – Realty Connect USA.

This year $1,000 was donated to the AGAPE Charity, responsible for feeding 150 children on the weekends who would not have any support for their meals otherwise, $1,000 to the AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors program, and $1,000 to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption.

While the chapter’s efforts did indeed raise funds for all these charities, seeing all the Ahepan brothers continuing to pull together as a team for a common cause was impressive.

RELATED

General News
SNF Ηelps the Hospital for Special Surgery Expand its Capacity to Deliver World-Class Care

NEW YORK - Building on a nearly two-decade partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is helping the world-leading orthopedics institution expand and modernize its facilities.

General News
St. Demetrios Upper Darby, PA, Welcomes New Presiding Priest on Father’s Day
Associations
Capital Region AHEPA Hosts 4th Annual Golf Outing

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.