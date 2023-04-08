Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Celebrates Greek Independence Day

Events

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – On March 25, at Brookhaven Town Hall, Long Island, NY, the Town Supervisor, the Honorable Edward P. Romaine, delivered the Proclamation in honor of the 202nd Anniversary of Greek Independence in the presence of AHEPA Port Jefferson Chapter #319 members. Mr. Romaine praised the Greek community of Port Jefferson and surrounding areas for their extraordinary contributions, a strong work ethic, morals and good family values, education, and democracy nationwide.

Among those present were Fr. Demetrios N. Calogredes, AHEPA Director of Hellenism, President Nicholas Calogredes, Vice President George Kallas, Treasurer Michael Kontonicolas, Secretary Alexi Poulianos, and AHEPA members as well as members of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption.