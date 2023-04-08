x

April 8, 2023

Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Celebrates Greek Independence Day

April 8, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA 319 Proclamation 2023
Left to right: John Damaskos, Leonidas Spanos, Karen Spanos, Peggy Stilianos, George Vlachos, George Kallas, Alexi Poulianos, Mike Kontonicolas, Ray Iasilli, Edward Romaine, John Tsunis, Fr. Demetrios N. Calogredes, Sam Zubalake, Nicholas Calogredes, Michael Capous, Spiros Mountzouros, Apollo Zoumpanidopoulos, John Ragoussis, AHEPA District 6 Treasurer Petros Ragoussis, Howard Frampton, and George Papachatzakis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – On March 25, at Brookhaven Town Hall, Long Island, NY, the Town Supervisor, the Honorable Edward P. Romaine, delivered the Proclamation in honor of the 202nd Anniversary of Greek Independence in the presence of AHEPA Port Jefferson Chapter #319 members. Mr. Romaine praised the Greek community of Port Jefferson and surrounding areas for their extraordinary contributions, a strong work ethic, morals and good family values, education, and democracy nationwide.

Among those present were Fr. Demetrios N. Calogredes, AHEPA Director of Hellenism, President Nicholas Calogredes, Vice President George Kallas, Treasurer Michael Kontonicolas, Secretary Alexi Poulianos, and AHEPA members as well as members of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption.

