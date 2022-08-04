x

August 5, 2022

Popular Taste of Greektown Festival Returns to Chicago August 26-28

August 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Chicago Taste of Greektown
Greektown Chicago’s 32nd annual Taste of Greektown festival takes place August 26-28. Photo: Greektown Chicago

CHICAGO – Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, August 26-28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!

The 32nd annual Taste of Greektown festival is presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce with additional support from Greektown Special Service Area #16, the business improvement district for the neighborhood. The festival will be open Friday, August 26, 4-10 PM; Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, Noon-10 PM. An optional $7 donation is suggested for attendees.

The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are highlights of the festival, including 9 Muses Bar & Grill (315 S. Halsted Street), Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora (306 S. Halsted Street), Athena Restaurant (212 S. Halsted Street), Mr. Greek Gyros (234 S. Halsted Street), and Spectrum Bar & Grill (233 S. Halsted Street).

Live music and entertainment at Taste of Greektown includes Hellas 2000 on the Devanco Foods main stage on Friday, 5-10 PM as well as Saturday and Sunday, 2-10 PM, playing a mix of traditional and nostalgic tunes as well as more updated, modern Greek music. On the second stage, DJ Yianni will play music on Friday, 5-10 PM and on Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 PM. The 5th Annual Devanco Foods Gyros Eating Contest takes over the second stage, 6 PM on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.greektownchicago.org.

Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood has been the epicenter of the city’s acclaimed Greek dining scene for decades, located along Halsted Street for 60 years. The neighborhood still has the largest concentration of Greek restaurants in Chicago as well as many new establishments, and remains anchored by its celebration of heritage, community, and history. Many restaurants and retail stores in Greektown are family-owned businesses open for decades.

More details on participating Taste of Greektown restaurants, merchants, and live entertainment to come.

About Greektown Chicago

Greektown is a dining, nightlife and cultural district located on the Near West Side of Chicago. A popular destination for tourists and Chicago residents alike, Greektown offers the best sampling of Greek heritage outside of Athens— from authentic restaurants, cafes and shops to the National Hellenic Museum and annual Taste of Greektown festival. Greektown Special Service Area #16 is the business improvement district for the neighborhood, administered by sole service provider the West Central Association and guided by a volunteer commission of local business owners, property owners, and residents.

More information is available online www.greektownchicago.org.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

