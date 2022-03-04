x

March 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Wine & Spirits

Popular Hard Seltzers to Be Scarcer in Utah Under New Law

March 4, 2022
By Associated Press
JHN
(Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash)

SALT LAKE CITY — Hard seltzer drinkers in Utah will likely have their choices on grocery store shelves cut in half under legislation that passed the Legislature Thursday in the latest update to strict alcohol laws in the state that’s home to the alcohol-eschewing Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The clampdown is aimed at drinks containing commonly used food flavorings that contain trace amounts of ethyl alcohol, making certain seltzer flavors technically illegal to sell in Utah grocery and convenience stores. The final state Senate vote was 19-8.

Up to 39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers — including some made by well-known brands like Truly, Coors and Bud Light — would likely have to go, as well as hard kombuchas.

The bill must still be signed by Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who said last month that he has no plans to veto it.

The impact could be serious for businesses like Salt Lake City-based M&M Distributing, which distributes drinks including hard seltzer brands to retailers, said Shanna Clay, a representative for the company.

“These represent kind of irreplaceable losses to our company as well as threatening jobs,” she said during a recent legislative hearing.

Lawmakers have said stores would be given six months to comply, softening the impact of the changes, and House sponsor Republican Rep. Steve Waldrip said negotiations will continue on ways to return products to retail shelves.

“We will address this issue with seltzers, but in the meantime we have to comply with our laws,” Waldrip said last week.

Under the new law, the seltzers could still be sold in state-owned liquor stores, which are the only legal outlets for wine and spirits in Utah. But limited shelf space means that some varieties could disappear from the state altogether.

Hard seltzers have experienced massive growth in the U.S. recently as customers seek booze with less sugar and calories.

While many US states have complex alcohol regulations, Utah tends to set especially strict laws, like the lowest DUI threshold in the nation.

Most lawmakers are members of the state’s predominant religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is widely known as Mormon and teaches abstinence from alcohol. The faith has declined to comment on the latest legislation.

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
Japan’s Kirin to Withdraw from Its Myanmar Brewery Venture

BANGKOK — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar after deciding that staying was not benefiting its workers.

Wine & Spirits
Germany’s Drugs Czar Wants Higher Age Limits for Alcohol
Wine & Spirits
Cheers: Whiskey Sales Start Comeback in Bars, Restaurants

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Ex-Officer Cleared in Shooting during Breonna Taylor Raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor's death.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings