October 6, 2023

Popular Actress Mary Chronopoulou Dies, Aged 90

October 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Mary Chronopoulou. (Photo: facebook/Μαίρη Χρονοπούλου / Mary Chronopoulou)

ATHENS – One of the best-loved film actresses of the heyday of Greek cinema, Mary Chronopoulou, died on Friday in Evangelismos Hospital in Athens, at the age of 90. Chronopoulou had been admitted to hospital a few days earlier with serious injuries after a fall in her home.

She appeared in numerous films during the 1960s and 1970s, establishing herself as one of the most popular and important Greek actresses of the time, in both comic roles, drama and musicals, while she continued her career in later years through her collaboration in award-winning films with directors Theodoros Angelopoulos (Voyage to Cythera – 1984) and Costas Vrettakos (The Children of the Swallow – 1987).

Born in 1933, she graduated from the National Theatre drama school and also appeared on the theatrical stage, while her first film appearance was as an extra in a Finos Film production in 1954. Her first small film role was in the Michalis Cacoyannis film “A Matter of Dignity” in 1958.

In 2021 she was presented with an Iris award for her overall contribution by the Hellenic Film Academy.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

