April 7, 2023

Pope Francis to Miss Way of the Cross Event in Cold Rome

April 7, 2023
By Associated Press
Vatican Pope
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Recently hospitalized Pope Francis won’t go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession, but instead will watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome, the Holy See said.

Francis went ahead with an earlyy evening prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica to mark Good Friday, which recalls the death of Jesus by crucifixion. Wearing crimson-colored vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, used a wheelchair to reach the central area of the basilica, where he presided over the service.

The 86-year-old pope was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after spending three days there receiving antibiotic treatment of bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

On Holy Thursday, he presided over a nearly two-hour-long Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and later went to a Rome juvenile prison where he washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents in a ritual symbolizing humility and recalling Jesus performing the same gesture for his 12 apostles.

While Rome has lately experienced spring-like weather during the day to Rome, temperatures have dipped into the high 30s Fahrenheit (about 4 degrees Celsius) after dark.

“Due to the intense cold of these days, Pope Francis will follow the Way of the Cross this evening from (the) Santa Marta hotel, uniting in prayer with those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum,” the Vatican said in a brief statement.

The procession usually draws tens of thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Rome residents. Faithful take turns carrying a lightweight cross as meditations and prayers are recited. The pontiff usually watches the procession from a rise overlooking the Colosseum, and ends the event with remarks and a blessing.

Francis is also scheduled to preside at an Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night in the basilica. On Sunday, he is due to be in St. Peter’s Square for a mid-morning Mass. He is expected to deliver a long speech that reviews wars and other conflicts in the world, known by its Latin name, “Urbi et Orbi.”

The National Herald

