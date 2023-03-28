x

March 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Pope Francis Receives Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni

March 28, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΥΠ. ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΥ ΛΙΝΑΣ ΜΕΝΔΩΝΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΑΠΑ ΦΡΑΓΚΙΣΚΟ ΣΤΟ ΒΑΤΙΚΑΝΟ(ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Pope Francis received Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ministry of Culture Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

ROME – Pope Francis received on Monday Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican.

Mendoni gave Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ letter to the Pope in which he thanks him for his significant decision to donate to Archbishop Ieronymos three fragments of the Parthenon which were repatriated and are already displayed at the Acropolis Museum.

On his part, the Pope referred to the Ukrainian issue and on how important are all the efforts for the restoration of peace. Pope Francis also underlined his deep respect for Greece as the cradle of the western civilisation.

Pope Francis received Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ministry of Culture Press Office/EUROKINISSI)
Pope Francis received Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ministry of Culture Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

After the end of meeting, Mendoni offered to the Pope a copy of a marble statue of the 1st century BC known as “To prosygaki”.

(ANA/Th. Andreadis)

RELATED

Politics
EU Deal to Move Migrant Children from Greece Officially Ends

ATHENS, Greece — A voluntary scheme by European Union member states to accept unaccompanied migrant children from Greece officially ended Tuesday, raising concern over delays still facing the bloc in hammering out a comprehensive new migration agreement.

Society
Panic Button App for Women in Greece Facing Domestic Violence
Society
Stationmaster in Greece Train Tragedy Says Didn’t Leave Early

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.