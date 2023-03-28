Pope Francis Receives Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni

Politics

Pope Francis received Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ministry of Culture Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

ROME – Pope Francis received on Monday Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican.

Mendoni gave Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ letter to the Pope in which he thanks him for his significant decision to donate to Archbishop Ieronymos three fragments of the Parthenon which were repatriated and are already displayed at the Acropolis Museum.

On his part, the Pope referred to the Ukrainian issue and on how important are all the efforts for the restoration of peace. Pope Francis also underlined his deep respect for Greece as the cradle of the western civilisation.

After the end of meeting, Mendoni offered to the Pope a copy of a marble statue of the 1st century BC known as “To prosygaki”.

(ANA/Th. Andreadis)