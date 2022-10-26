x

October 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Pope Francis Meets Cypriot President Anastasiades at Vatican

October 26, 2022
By The National Herald
Anastasiades with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin
Anastasiades with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. (Photo: Cyprus News Agency)

VATICAN – Pope Francis received Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in an audience in the Vatican where they said they were delighted about good relations between the country and the Holy See.

They also talked about the possibility of further collaboration on areas of mutual concern, such as the reception of refugees and discussed the dilemma of Cyprus’ failed reunification, some 48 years after Turkish invasions seized the northern third of the island, said Vatican News.

Following his meeting with the Pope, Anastasiades met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Pope gave Anastasiades an icon of “Jesus the Good Shepherd, who knows His sheep and the smell of His flock,”  telling the President that he chose the gift because “you know your people with your heart, you are close to the people.”

The Holy Father also presented Anastasiades with a collection of papal documents. In return, the Cypriot President gave the Pope a silver cup, modeled after those used in Cyprus in ancient times.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Won’t Send Ukraine Russian Weapons Unless Replaced

NICOSIA - After Greece, in a swap deal through Germany, sent armored vehicles to help Ukraine beat back Russian invaders, Cyprus is reluctant to do the same with its arsenal of Russian-made weapons unless they would be immediately replaced.

Society
Cyprus Will Use Talent Show to Pick Eurovision 2024 Entry
Society
Turkey’s Nobel Winner Wants Turkish-Cypriot State Accepted

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so.

BOSTON – Protopresbyter Theodore Stylianopoulos, Professor Emeritus of New Testament and Exegesis at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, in a thorough interview with The National Herald he spoke about the immigration of his family to the United States, his father, who was a priest, his mother, the Theological School, Hellenism, the Holy Bible, and much more.

VATICAN - Pope Francis received Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in an audience in the Vatican where they said they were delighted about good relations between the country and the Holy See.

NY Greek American won a home game 3-2 at Hofstra.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings