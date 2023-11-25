x

November 25, 2023

Pope Francis Has a Hospital Checkup after Coming Down with the Flu

November 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Vatican Pope
Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis went to the hospital Saturday for tests after he came down with the flu, but the results ruled out any respiratory problems, the Vatican said.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, underwent a CAT scan, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The test at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where Francis was treated for a respiratory infection earlier this year, was done to rule out any possible respiratory problems and came back negative, Bruni said in a statement.

Earlier Saturday, the Vatican said the pope had canceled his audiences because of the flu.

Francis is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change. Bruni provided no information about any change in his plans and in fact the Vatican on Saturday gave new details about his itinerary, suggesting the trip was still on.

The pope will turn 87 next month. When asked about his health in a recent interview — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

In the US, Hmong ‘New Year’ Recalls Ancestral Spirits While Teaching Traditions to New Generations

ST. PAUL, Minn.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Authorities on Friday identified those missing or killed in a southeast Alaska landslide this week as five family members and their neighbor, a commercial fisherman who made a longshot bid for the state's lone seat in the U.

ATHENS - Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) is partnering with Morgan Stanley for the first time to organize a Greek Investment Conference taking place in London on Monday and Tuesday (November 28-29) at the Morgan Stanley London Conference Center.

ATHENS - An emergency weather warning for the weekend was upgraded on Saturday noon from 'worsening weather' to 'dangerous weather phenomena', as the storm 'Bettina' is moving from the Adriatic Sea toward Greece, raising wind velocity to 9 and locally to 10 on the Beaufort scale, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said.

