Pope and Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria and All Africa Speaks to TNH

Church

His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria and All Africa proclaiming the liturgical command: “let us lift our hearts” at the Royal Door during the Divine Liturgy. (Photos Patriarchate of Alexandria)

BOSTON – Theodoros, Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria, who is second in rank in the Orthodox Church after Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, granted his first interview of the New Year to The National Herald. He spoke about the message of the Holy Twelve Days of Christmas, as well as the New Year and Feast of Theophany. The Patriarch also discussed the struggles and concerns of the Patriarchate’s mission work, as Patriarch Theodoros is a par excellence missionary.

A scion of proud Crete, he is characterized by inherent humanity, straightforwardness, and devotion, while daring to envision and accomplish great works without having funds and permanent capital but with strong faith, which ultimately builds and fulfills his dreams, as mentioned in the interview.

He reads the Greek-language ‘Ethnikos Kirikas’ incessantly, about which, he said, “I want you to know that your newspaper, ‘Ethnikos Kirikas’ is a drop of courage to a wanderer in the journey of life and Holy Mission.”

The discussion follows:

The National Herald: Your Beatitude, we are passing through the Holy Days; what does the incarnate presence of God among us, which we celebrated a few days ago, mean?

Patriarch Theodoros: It means that it gives us internal courage in the despair and melancholy we experience due to – as I said the other day when we cut the Vasilopita (New Year’s cake) with my humble but so blessed congregation – the fact that [recent years], God sends the plagues of Pharaoh. The first is the coronavirus, then what is happening in our neighborhood, the rift in the Middle East, and the third is the war in Ukraine, which, as you know, I have a great sensitivity to since I lived for ten whole years near this beautiful people. So, I am hurt and feel disappointment, but times change, and another time has come, now adding the great inflation. I see everywhere that people are not happy, feel anxiety, internally hurt about what tomorrow will bring. Therefore, as people of God who have studied Theology, both you and I, let us take a few words from the Church’s hymnography, “Come, faithful, let us see where Christ was born.”

TNH: What was your latest apostolic journey?

Patriarch Theodoros: I was near our people in Burundi just before Christmas. What touched and pleased my heart was when I visited the region near Kossoumbara, which had in the past thriving Greek community, today numbering around sixty individuals. I went to an area with five thousand children affected by the war between Rwanda and Burundi. I asked what I could offer, and they said, “Father, we need a cow to provide milk for our siblings who don’t have it to survive.” So, I sat on a rock, looked at their faces, pondered, and thought about what humanity is doing for these children, for the children in Ukraine, Gaza, and Africa.

TNH: What is the Cairo Center that you are preparing?

Patriarch Theodoros: It is the Center of Hellenism currently under development in the new city of Cairo. The new Cairo will accommodate eighteen million people, making it the most beautiful and largest capital in the world. The President himself officially granted us seven acres in a central location, saying, “Father of the Orthodox of the African Continent, take these and build a church in honor of Saint John the Merciful, Patriarch of Alexandria, and a large Center of Hellenism where the Greek language will be taught. In adjacent buildings, children will learn a craft from the desert, welcoming children from all ethnic backgrounds, understanding that the Mediterranean is a common ground for reconciliation among nations.” It is a donation from the Siairi family, belonging to the Coptic Church, exceptionally wealthy – I can say, the wealthiest in the entire Middle East. One brother is involved in business in Mykonos, and the other in Schoinousa.

TNH: Where are you planning your next apostolic journey?

Patriarch Theodoros: In a week, I will depart for Nigeria. An excellent hierarch, Alexander, worked there for 28 years and has recently passed away. Nigeria is a giant, and I will also visit the neighboring French-speaking states, Togo and Benin. On February 15, our Holy Synod will convene in Saint George’s Cathedral in Cairo, and with much prayer, together with our brother hierarchs, we will ordain new bishops and discuss our path. We will also re-examine the issue of the intrusion of the Russian Church into our territories, our parishes, and holy places.

TNH: What are some of the burning questions that occupy your heart?

Patriarch Theodoros: Going to Africa now, I am deeply pained by the significant deficiencies among the people. I see that China and Turkey are very active, and it hurts me because our homeland, our Church, must pay more attention to this continent of the future, the forgotten and exploited one. Another issue that concerns me, and I confess it, is the shrinking of Hellenism in Egypt. We have become so few, and it is a question in my heart that I do not know how to solve. The great harm was done when the Greek community left the Nile Valley; 290,000 to 300,000 left, and not even a hundred thousand or fifty thousand returned. It would have been a revitalizing injection for us. Our hope now lies with the Arabic-speaking flock. We are currently preparing the new Middle East Center in New Damietta. In my beloved Crete, the Saint Titus Parish gave me a large piece of land outside Heraklion, blessed by the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Archbishop of Crete, to create a center that fights cancer. My eyes will be the happiest when I see children going there to be saved and not die.

TNH: What do you think about the Greek-American community?

Patriarch Theodoros: For me, you are my breath. I got to know you, and I want to express a heartfelt thank you for opening your arms and listening to a wandering missionary Patriarch.