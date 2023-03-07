Pop Star Dua Lipa Locks Hands with Romain Gavras, Director’s Son

Culture

FILE - Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

She’s a sensation in the pop music world and he’s the son of renowned Greek-French film director Costa Gavras so in the social media faster-than-the-speed-of-tweet world it’s big news when they hold hands.

Dua Lipa, 27, was seen with Romain Gavras – also a director and who’s identified as French by the British newspaper The Daily Mail, which said they were oh so close as they left the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.

A photo showed Gavras following the pop star as she exited in one of the designer’s ensembles adding to the mystique of what they were doing together and getting tongues wagging like a dog needing water in the summer.

A few days earlier, they were spotted leaving party after the British Film Academy awards and a source not named told the newspaper The Sun that they have been “quietly getting to know each other for months,” said Elle magazine.

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people,” is how it was put.

She had been romantically linked to model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are close friends with the singer but reportedly split with him in 2021 and took up with musician Jack Harlow and TV host Trevor Noah, really getting around.

Gravas, 41, was born in Paris and his most recent work was Netflix’s Athena in 2022, and also known for directing several popular music videos, including the video for M.I.A.’s Bad Girls, winner of a 2012 MTV Video Music Award.

He has headed a number of ad campaigns, too, including for Louis Vuitton and dated singer British Ora , but the Daily Mail reported they split due to “work commitments” not specified.