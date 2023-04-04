Poor People’s Campaigner Liz Theoharis Featured in Pennsylvania Gazette

United States

NEW YORK – The Pennsylvania Gazette (TPG), the University of Pennsylvania’s alumni magazine, featured Greek-American Liz Theoharis, Class of 1998, in the article titled ‘A Life’s Calling’ in its March-April issue, noting that “the Presbyterian minister, social justice leader, and biblical scholar is committed to reframing the narrative around poverty and the poor while pushing for lasting policy changes.”

The Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis is Director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Union Theological Seminary and Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival with the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II. She is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and teaches at Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

“Speaking at an interfaith vigil on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the January 6 attack there, Theoharis a cited the passage from the Gospel of Matthew, often known as the ‘Last Judgment,’ when Christ divides the saved and the damned according to their treatment of those most in need,” TPG reported, noting that “in it, she said, Jesus called on the nations to meet the needs of the people, instead of oppressing and subjugating the people, denying them healthcare, ignoring the hungry, deporting immigrants, and denying them the rights to make decisions that impact their lives,” and she added with a slight smile: ‘And even though this is from thousands of years ago, doesn’t it sound familiar today?’”

The event was “organized by the Franciscan Action Network (FAN), a faith-based public policy advocacy group in Washington, DC,” TPG reported, noting that Theoharis “reminded the approximately 70 attendees and 1,200 online viewers of Jesus’ priorities according to the Bible: ‘Here’s a spoiler alert— the issues that Jesus holds dear are not about gun rights or waving flags or determining who can marry who. They’re not about having politicians pick their voters rather than voters electing their leaders. They’re not about controlling women’s bodies or harassing and threatening LGBTQ and trans youth. No, those issues are the work— the law— of empire.’”

Theoharis “is the cofounder and co-chair with Rev. William J. Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival,” TPG reported, adding that “the movement, launched in 2018, is modeled on the Poor People’s Campaign organized 50 years earlier by Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) to focus attention on poverty and economic inequality through nonviolent direct action.”

“FAN Executive Director Michele Dunne calls the campaign ‘the most compelling movement in the United States addressing the interlocking issues of economic injustice, racial injustice, and environmental injustice,’” TPG reported, adding that “FAN invited Theoharis to speak at the vigil ‘because we knew she would speak with clarity, with conviction, and also with love,’ says Dunne.”

“The Poor People’s Campaign has coordinating committees in nearly 40 states, a listserv of approximately 400,000 people engaged with the campaign, approximately 400 organizations that partner with or endorse the campaign, and it works with 20 national faith groups,” TPG reported, noting that “through these combined efforts, the movement has reached an estimated 50 million people, according to Theoharis.”

“The campaign’s events have mobilized hundreds of thousands of people in person and millions more online, she says,” TPG reported, adding that “many events, like FAN’s vigil at the Capitol, are intended to peacefully raise awareness and educate. Other efforts involve nonviolent civil disobedience.”

“The Poor People’s Campaign has protested at the Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court, blocked traffic, and taken over other spaces to draw attention to its cause,” TPG reported, noting that “Theoharis estimates she’s been arrested 20 times.”

She was first arrested outside Philadelphia’s City Hall in her days as an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania during a protest against funding cuts for housing programs, TPG reported, adding that “Theoharis says she spent the night in jail reflecting on how much more effort society invests in criminalizing the poor instead of investing in the community’s needs.”

“Theoharis has been a social justice advocate for as long as she can remember,” TPG reported, noting that “she grew up in Milwaukee with her parents, Nancy and Athan Theoharis, and older siblings Jeanne and George.”

“I am very much a product of the Midwest, and I grew up in a family that was very dedicated to doing the work of social justice,” she told TPG. “From a very young age, I was going to protests and demonstrations and educational events, both around racism and poverty and how they manifested in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin.”

“Nancy devoted her time to a variety of faith-based organizations, including the National Council of Churches of Christ and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, and helped establish the Milwaukee Committee for UNICEF,” TPG reported, adding that “a history professor at Marquette University, Athan pioneered the use of Freedom of Information Act document requests in research to uncover civil liberties abuses by the FBI, particularly under longtime agency director J. Edgar Hoover, and wrote several books on the subject.”

Theoharis’ mother passed away in 2020 and her father in 2021.

“Faith played a huge role in Theoharis’ upbringing,” TPG reported, noting that “her mother was very active in faith-based communities, and even though her father was an atheist, he supported his family by attending church with them every week.”

Theoharis is the author of ‘Always with Us? What Jesus Really Said about the Poor’, published in 2017. “By examining biblical texts, how the poor lived during Jesus’ time, and Jesus’ social, economic, and political status as a poor man, she contended that the phrase ‘the poor you will always have with you’ actually means the opposite of how it has been generally understood.”

She is the co-author of Revive Us Again: Vision and Action in Moral Organizing (2018) and the editor of We Cry Justice: Reading the Bible with the Poor People’s Campaign (2021). Among her honors, she received “the 30th Annual Freedom Award from the National Civil Rights Museum in 2021 and was named one of 15 Faith Leaders to Watch by the Center for American Progress in 2020,” TPG reported.

The complete article is available online: https://thepenngazette.com/a-lifes-calling/.