x

June 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Poll Gives New Democracy 18% Lead, 7 Parties Could Bring Stalemate

June 9, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Greece Elections
Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – After a near 21-percent win over the major opposition SYRIZA in a first round of elections May 21, New Democracy is holding an 18 percent lead for the June 25 ballot that could bring another deadlock and failure to form a government.

That’s because the Conservatives would need enough of the vote to gain bonus seats in Parliament for a majority and the single party rule that former Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants, and won’t agree to a coalition.

An amendment brought by the former government provided a sliding scale up to 50 seats in the 300-member party after it was removed for first rounds by SYRIZA when it was in power before being ousted in July, 2019 snap elections.

Gaining an outright win is likely to be blocked if seven parties gain enough votes to get into Parliament, siphoning them off from New Democracy, SYRIZA and the third-place PASOK-KINAL.

The previous Parliament had six parties but the MeRA25 of former SYRIZA finance chief Yanis Varoufakis was bounced in the first round and the survey shows he’s tracking at only 2.1 percent now, below the 3 percent needed to get into Parliament.

The survey taken by MBR for Open TV gave New Democracy a 36.3-17.6 percent lead over SYRIZA, followed by the PASOK Socialists at 10 percent then the KKE Communists at 6.2 percent.

Two near parties got enough support to get into Parliament, the Sailing for Freedom at 4.2 percent, tied with the Nike ultra-religious group and Greek Solution getting back in at 3.9 percent.

There’s a big if though – the undecided vote was 11.9 percent despite the coming ballot being a second and a first showing intentions at that time, the next round competing with summer, vacations and potential continued apathy after a low turnout the first time.

If Mitsotakis wins without enough of the vote to rule outright he would have to choose between bringing in a partner – PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said he wouldn’t work with him – or then going to a third election later in summer.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis: Evia Candidate Pnevmatikos ‘out of the Electoral Race’

ATHENS - New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in Aidipsos, on Friday announced that Evia candidate Spyros Pnevmatikos will be ousted from the electoral race (not from the ballots, as they have been approved by the Supreme Court and cannot be changed now) and will hand over the seat if elected.

Politics
Greek High Court Bars Jailed Extremist from June 25 Elections Ballot
Politics
USA Ambassador: U.S. and Greece Are Natural Partners in Education

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.