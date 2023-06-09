Poll Gives New Democracy 18% Lead, 7 Parties Could Bring Stalemate

Politics

Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – After a near 21-percent win over the major opposition SYRIZA in a first round of elections May 21, New Democracy is holding an 18 percent lead for the June 25 ballot that could bring another deadlock and failure to form a government.

That’s because the Conservatives would need enough of the vote to gain bonus seats in Parliament for a majority and the single party rule that former Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants, and won’t agree to a coalition.

An amendment brought by the former government provided a sliding scale up to 50 seats in the 300-member party after it was removed for first rounds by SYRIZA when it was in power before being ousted in July, 2019 snap elections.

Gaining an outright win is likely to be blocked if seven parties gain enough votes to get into Parliament, siphoning them off from New Democracy, SYRIZA and the third-place PASOK-KINAL.

The previous Parliament had six parties but the MeRA25 of former SYRIZA finance chief Yanis Varoufakis was bounced in the first round and the survey shows he’s tracking at only 2.1 percent now, below the 3 percent needed to get into Parliament.

The survey taken by MBR for Open TV gave New Democracy a 36.3-17.6 percent lead over SYRIZA, followed by the PASOK Socialists at 10 percent then the KKE Communists at 6.2 percent.

Two near parties got enough support to get into Parliament, the Sailing for Freedom at 4.2 percent, tied with the Nike ultra-religious group and Greek Solution getting back in at 3.9 percent.

There’s a big if though – the undecided vote was 11.9 percent despite the coming ballot being a second and a first showing intentions at that time, the next round competing with summer, vacations and potential continued apathy after a low turnout the first time.

If Mitsotakis wins without enough of the vote to rule outright he would have to choose between bringing in a partner – PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said he wouldn’t work with him – or then going to a third election later in summer.