Polish Man Held in Murder of Greek Partner’s Child Found Hanged

ATHENS – A 33-year-old Polish man detained while facing charges of killing the 7-year-old son of his Greek partner was found hanging in his jail cell in a Kerkyra prison in what officials suspect was suicide.

Guards found him hanging from a bed sheet when they opened cells for prisoners to go outside for yard time, said Kathimerini, reporting that he was alone in a locked cell and an investigation had begun.

“The prison in Kerkyra has bunker beds. The suspect tied a sheet to the upper bed and hung himself without explaining the reasons,” sources who have information on the incident told the paper.

“From the time he was transferred to prison he was isolated, he did not talk to anyone and had no contacts. He generally had a depressive behavior,” the same source said without being identified.

The man, along with the child’s 29-year-old mother, haven’t been named and were arrested on charges of killing the boy in 2017, hiding the body on a roof of their building in the Athens neighborhood of Kypseli and taking the remains in a toolbox to a new apartment where it was discovered this year.