Polish International Goalkeeper Drągowski Lands in Athens for Panathinaikos Move

SPORTS

Bartłomiej Drągowski, Panathinaikos’ newest acquisition, arrived in Athens on Friday (1/19) to finalize his transfer from Italian side Spezia to Panathinaikos. The deal comprises a six-month loan with an option to buy in the upcoming summer, which, as reported by Italian media, is valued at €3.5 million.

The 26-year-old Polish international goalkeeper touched down at “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport shortly after 2:30 PM, having flown in from Milan, accompanied by his agent. In his initial statements, he expressed his eagerness to get to work with Panathinaikos.

“I am delighted to be here representing Panathinaikos. I cannot wait to join the team. I hope we can swiftly complete the necessary formalities so that I can commence training and immediately contribute to the team,” remarked the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Regarding the presence of Fatih Terim on the Panathinaikos bench, he added, “Fatih Terim is renowned worldwide, having also worked in Italy, and played a pivotal role in my decision to join Panathinaikos. I have already been informed that Panathinaikos has significant aspirations for the championship and the cup. Our objectives are clear, and I am eagerly anticipating the start of training with the team to give my all.”

When discussing his choice of attire, featuring shades of green, he mentioned, “I attempted to select and wear colors associated with the team. Panathinaikos fans are recognized worldwide, and I am looking forward to playing while wearing the team’s jersey and being part of it all.”