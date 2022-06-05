x

June 5, 2022

Polish Couple’s Greek Food Love Leads to Owning Texas Restaurant

June 5, 2022
By The National Herald
Ziziki’s Restaurant logo. (Photo via Facebook)

Weary of helping run a telecommunications company, Jacek Stachowiak wanted to have his own business so he and his wife, Dorota – lovers of Greek food – stumbled on Ziziki’s, a Greek restaurant in North Dallas and acquired it.

“We were looking into finding the business that we would love and care about,” Stachowiak said. “And since we both love Greece and Greek food, that was our choice,” he told The Preston Hollow Lifestyle.

The Stachowiaks’ parents loved antiquity, so they made trips to Greece, the site noted. Their families weren’t wealthy so the couple ate in family restaurants there that served traditional Greek food and they got hooked.

“Since we were little, we both liked the culture, the Greek climate, the wonderful food, and the hospitality of Greek people,” he said.

“Owning your own business is probably much more stressful, but much more pleasurable and much more satisfying,” he also said.

He added, “we wanted Ziziki’s to be more exciting and more up-to-date with the times, and make sure that it appeals to the current clientele, not the clientele from 25 years ago,” Stachowiak said.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

