x

April 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Police Union Backs Officer in Patrick Lyoya Killing

April 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Police Shooting Michigan
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. (photo courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya’s death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”

Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya’s killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.

“Whose city? Our city! Whose streets? Our streets!” people chanted.

Lyoya, 26, was killed by Officer Christopher Schurr at the end of a brief foot chase and physical struggle that followed a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr ordered him to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, according to video of the incident.

Schurr told Lyoya that he had stopped the vehicle because the license plate didn’t match the car.

The union said on Facebook that it “stands with Officer Schurr and will continue to give him and his family whatever support they need.”

Lyoya’s family wants Schurr fired and charged with crimes. State police are investigating the shooting. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he will not give up the case, despite calls by civil rights activists to recuse himself.

Earlier Tuesday, Winstrom told a community forum that he wants to put more emphasis on officers knowing how to turn down the heat during tense situations. Some experts believe Schurr should have stopped trying to subdue Lyoya when he resisted.

“I guarantee that we can do more,” said Winstrom, who has been chief for less than two months. “Actually, that’s one of the things I’ve already reached out to my colleagues to say, ‘Hey, I need some curriculum, because we are going to beef it up.'”

RELATED

Politics
Russia Releases US Marine Vet as Part of Prisoner Exchange

WASHINGTON — Russia and the United States have carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, both countries announced Wednesday.

Society
Older People Fret Less about Aging in Place: AP-NORC Poll
VIDEO
Nuclear Chief: Russia’s Chernobyl Seizure Risked Accident

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Up for Air Pericles Kanaris Performing Live at Symphony Space in NYC June 8

NEW YORK – Greek, New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to live performance for the first time after the pandemic with a powerful message in a concert on June 8, 7 PM, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings