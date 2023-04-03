x

April 3, 2023

Police: Shooting Outside Hookah Lounge Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Hurt

April 3, 2023
By Associated Press
Hookah-Lounge-Shooting
This photo provided by the Fayetteville Police Department shows police working on the scene of a shooting near the V Luxx Hookah Lounge in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Fayetteville Police Department via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an “altercation” inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

