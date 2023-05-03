x

May 3, 2023

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

Police: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Shooting Inside Atlanta Building

May 3, 2023
By Associated Press
Atlanta-Shooting
Emergency vehicles arrive on West Peachtree in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — One person was fatally shot and at least three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building, police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Police said in an email that they were actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims. The three injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Authorities said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

