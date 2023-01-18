x

January 18, 2023

Police: Man Killed in Missouri after Aiming Gun at Officers

January 18, 2023
By Associated Press
ΑΡΓΟΣ- ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΥΣΤΗΚΕ ΜΕ ΤΡΑΚΤΕΡ - ΕΝΑΣ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΙΑΣ. (Eurokinissi-Βασίλης Παπαδόπουλος)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papadopoulos)

O’FALLON, Mo. — A driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wentzville, Missouri. Police said officers with a crime reduction task force made up of several St. Charles County departments tried to pull over a pickup truck in O’Fallon, Missouri, because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The driver didn’t stop.

A few minutes later in Wentzville, police used spike strips to stop the truck, which went through a grass median and came to a stop, police said. The man who was driving and a female passenger got out and ran, police said.

“As they fled on foot, the driver pointed a firearm at the direction of the officers as he was crossing West Pearce Boulevard,” Wentzville Sgt. Jacob Schmidt said during a news conference. Two officers with the St. Charles County Regional Crime Reduction Task Force officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The female passenger was not injured and was taken into custody, according to police. They said the driver’s gun was found at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting, who work for city police departments in St. Charles and St. Peters, were not hurt.

Authorities have released no details about the man killed or the officers, and no one has responded to messages that The Associated Press left Wednesday with Wentzville, St. Charles and St. Peters police departments.

