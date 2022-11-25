x

November 25, 2022

Police Investigating All the Homes Run by ‘Kivotos tou Kosmou’

November 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/TATIANA BOLARI)

ATHENS – The Financial Crime Police are conducting an investigation into all the homes run by the child charity “Kivotos tou Kosmou” (Ark of the World) and into 15 individuals in charge of the management of the organsiation.

In the context of the investigation, a search to the organisation’s children’s home in Kalamata began on Friday morning, while another was carried out on Thursday at a similar structure in Chios.

A Greek police official said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the investigation into the regional facilities of Kivotos tou Kosmou are held by the local police at Financial Crime Police Directorate’s orders.

According to police sources, the figures so far show that approximately 5 to 6 million euros were paid into the organisation’s coffers every year from donations. The course of the money will be checked, along with the donations of properties.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden speaks about the "scourge" of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on semi-automatic weapons.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.

ATHENS – While visiting the Greek capital on an international trip, Missouri Gov.

DOHA, Qatar — For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage.

