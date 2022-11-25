Police Investigating All the Homes Run by ‘Kivotos tou Kosmou’

Society

ATHENS – The Financial Crime Police are conducting an investigation into all the homes run by the child charity “Kivotos tou Kosmou” (Ark of the World) and into 15 individuals in charge of the management of the organsiation.

In the context of the investigation, a search to the organisation’s children’s home in Kalamata began on Friday morning, while another was carried out on Thursday at a similar structure in Chios.

A Greek police official said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the investigation into the regional facilities of Kivotos tou Kosmou are held by the local police at Financial Crime Police Directorate’s orders.

According to police sources, the figures so far show that approximately 5 to 6 million euros were paid into the organisation’s coffers every year from donations. The course of the money will be checked, along with the donations of properties.