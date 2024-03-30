x

March 30, 2024

Police Detain Man Who Walked Out of Nightclub Where Hostages Were Being Held in Dutch Town

March 30, 2024
By Associated Press
Netherlands Hostages
This framegrab from video shows a suspected hostage-taker surrendering to police after a tense hours-long standoff in the central Dutch town of Ede, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff. They said on X that the last hostage has been released and one person was arrested. The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. (AP Photo)

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained a man Saturday after he left a nightclub where hostages had been held, apparently bringing a peaceful end to a tense, hours-long standoff.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person was arrested. We cannot give more information at the moment,” police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The man walked out of the club and was ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Earlier, three young hostages left the Cafe Petticoat in the central town of Ede. A fourth person was released shortly before the suspect was arrested.

Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, had gathered outside the popular club. Some 150 nearby homes were evacuated.

Firefighters gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.” (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

It was not clear what the motive was for the hostage-taking. Police said earlier in a message on X that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”

Before the latest developments, Ede Mayor René Verhulst called the standoff a “terrible situation for all these people. My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely.”

Ede is a rural market town 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. The municipality said that all shops in the center of the town would remain closed while the situation continued. Trains to and from the town’s station also were halted.


By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA Associated Press

