Society

THESSALONIKI – A police operation that is underway in Thessaloniki has led to the seizure of a big quantity of cocaine (over 100 kilos) and to the arrest of 9 individuals.

According to police, the arrested are members of a drug trafficking ring, among them a person who is, allegedly, one the ring’s leaders.

In the context of the operation, police located and confiscated over 100,000 euros in cash.

The cargo appears to have arrived in Thessaloniki via the city’s port, from a Latin America country.