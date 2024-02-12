x

February 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

WORLD

Poland’s Tusk Heads to France, Germany to Strengthen Alliance as Fears Grow over Russia and Trump

February 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Belgium EU Summit
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

PARIS — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.

The meetings on Monday come after Trump shocked many in Europe on the weekend by inviting Russia to invade any NATO member not spending enough on its own defenses.

“These comments are irresponsible and even play into Russia’s hands,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Monday during a visit to Cyprus, remarks carried by the German dpa news agency. “And no one in our alliance can have an interest in that.”

The words were particularly shocking for front-line NATO countries like Poland, which has endured Russian control and occupation, and where anxieties run high over the war just across its eastern border in Ukraine.

Trump’s remarks, made as the Republican frontrunner was campaigning, created fears that if he is re-elected, he could embolden Russia to attack other countries following its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recalled how as president he told an unidentified NATO member that he would “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in cases of NATO allies who are “delinquent.”

“‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?'” Trump recounted saying. “‘No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.'”

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement Sunday saying that Trump’s remarks put American troops and their allies at greater risk.

NATO does not require its 31 members to pay bills, but they are expected to invest a certain percentage of their own budgets — 2% of their gross domestic product — on defense. Some countries, like Poland, where security fears run deep, have long met the target. Poland has even gone far beyond, ramping up spending as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Germany, still processing guilt over the Nazi era, has embraced a more pacifistic ethos in past decades and underspends. The country was a frequent target of Trump’s ire during his presidency. But Berlin announced announced plans to step up military spending after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and plans to hit 2% this year.

France’s military budget has grown in recent years and now reached the level of about 2% of its GDP.

Tusk returned to power as prime minister in his central European nation in December after eight years of rule by a national conservative government that often took a conflictual stance with European allies, particularly Germany. As a result, Warsaw’s influence in Europe diminished.

Tusk was to meet in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and then head to Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland are to meet in the Paris suburb of La Celle-Saint-Cloud as they seek to revive the so-called Weimar Triangle, a political format that has been dormant for years.

The Weimar Triangle was created in 1991 as Poland was emerging from decades of communism as a platform for political cooperation among the three nations.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Khan Supporters and other Pakistani Parties Block Highways to Protest Election Results

QUETTA, Pakistan — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of other political parties blocked key highways and started a daylong strike in the volatile southwest Monday to protest alleged rigging of last week's elections.

WORLD
Egypt Is Threatening to Void its Decades-old Peace Treaty with Israel. What Does that Mean?
WORLD
Israeli Forces Rescue 2 Hostages in Dramatic Gaza Raid that Killed at Least 50 Palestinians

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" arriving on Peacock and a documentary and album from Jennifer Lopez are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.

THESSALONIKI - Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Feb.

ATHENS - A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.