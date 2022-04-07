x

April 7, 2022

Literature

Poland’s Tokarczuk a Finalist for International Booker Prize

April 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain International Booker Prize
FILE - Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk poses for a portrait after a press conference in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON — Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk is among six finalists announced Thursday for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation.

Tokarczuk’s 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob” is a favorite to win the award, whose 50,000-pound ($65,000) prize money is split between a book’s author and its translator. She and her translator Jennifer Croft previously won for “Flights” in 2018, the same year Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“Tomb of Sand” by India’s Geetanjali Shree is also on the shortlist. The first Hindi-language book to be a finalist, it’s the life-affirming story of a convention-defying 80-year-old woman.

The other finalists are crime tale “Elena Knows” by Claudia Piñeiro of Argentina; “Heaven,” the story of a bullied schoolboy by Japan’s Mieko Kawakami; the philosophical novel “A New Name: Septology VI-VII” by Norway’s Jon Fosse; and “Cursed Bunny,” a book of surreal short stories by South Korean writer Bora Chung.

The winner will be announced on May 26.

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

Last year’s winner was “At Night All Blood is Black,” the story of a Senegalese soldier in World War I by French writer David Diop.

