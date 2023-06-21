Poland Wants Suspect in Polish Woman’s Murder in Greece Extradited

Society

ATHENS – The murder of a 27-year-old Polish woman working in a luxury resort on the island of Kos las led Poland to press Greece over the handling of the case in which a Bangladeshi man was arrested and for his extradition.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski told Polsat News that the probe is being monitored by Polish authorities, the killing of Anastazja Rubińska garnering national attention there.

Her naked body was found under a tree and a medical examiner found that she had been asphyxiated, the circumstances also leading Polish officials to come to Greece to follow the case.

“There is also a staff member from our consular department, the embassy in Athens, who ensures communication with the Greek authorities,” said the minister of what’s being done.

“The cooperation is proceeding smoothly, the communication is efficient, to the extent possible in these extremely difficult circumstances, and a significant portion of this information cannot be disclosed,” he said.

Poland wants the suspect extradited there and he said that, “since the victim is a Polish citizen, it is advisable for the perpetrators of the crime to be held accountable before a Polish court.”

He emphasized that Poland and Greece are bound by a bilateral agreement on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters, which also covers the European Arrest Warrant.

“The appropriate authorities will take steps in this regard because a request from the prosecutor’s office is required, as well as decisions from Polish and Greek courts, so this procedure involves several steps, but actions will be taken progressively,” he said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that,

“The perpetrator must face severe consequences. That is why we will request the extradition of the suspect from Greece so that he can stand trial in Poland and receive the highest possible sentence.”

Greek media said the case reminded of another murder in 2018, that of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi in which two men, a Greek and Albanian, were convicted of beating and raping her and throwing her into the sea to drown.

Her mother said the case of the Polish woman brought back the awful memories of what happened to her daughter and told Greek TV station ANT1 that, “life sentences should truly be for life. That’s what I demand as Eleni’s mother.