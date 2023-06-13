x

June 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Poland Seeks Ally in Greece in Campaign for World War II Reparations

June 13, 2023
By Associated Press
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS — Senior Polish officials Tuesday said they plan to expand a campaign to seek massive World War II reparations from Germany, turning to Greece and other European countries as potential allies.

Poland last year formally demanded compensation of $1.3 trillion — an amount close to the size of its annual gross domestic product — while Greece is seeking more than $300 billion for damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II.

Germany says damage claims were settled in the aftermath of the war, but Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a deputy Polish foreign minister, said Tuesday that his government in Warsaw would collaborate with other countries that suffered under Nazi occupation.

“Countries, individually, have failed to find justice for the victims … Therefore, we must work together to seek justice,” Mularczyk told a conference on reparations, held in Athens and co-organized by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

“The harm and losses are incontestable,” he said. “The data is indisputable. … 5.2 million Poles were killed. After the war, Poland’s population decreased by 11.4 million people, and 2.1 million Polish citizens were used as slave labor.”

Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a law professor who served as Greece’s president from 2015 to 2020, said Greek claims were revived following the reunification of Germany in 1990, arguing that Germany’s post-war division had been cited as a reason to limit compensation.

“Of course, Germany has apologized for its actions, acting with integrity,” Pavlopoulos said. “German officials always attend events commemorating (World War II Nazi atrocities). That is commendable but it does not negate the claims for compensation. Those claims exist.”

Greece’s claims were formally renewed in 2019 under a previous left-wing government. The subsequent conservative administration, while not publicly pressing Berlin, said it considers that the issue remains unresolved.

Tuesday’s event was attended by the mayors and representatives of Greek towns where Nazi occupiers carried out civilian massacres as reprisals to the armed resistance and where commemorative events are held every year.


By DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
Tsipras Urges Citizens to Support SYRIZA-PA in 25 June’s Elections

RETHYMNO, Crete - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday visited the town of Rethymno, Crete in the context of his tour of Crete.

Society
Strep A Type Bacteria Kills 6th Child in Greece, Investigation Ordered
Politics
Mitsotakis: We Will Support the Greek Family, Working Mothers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.