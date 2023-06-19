Poland Orders Probe of Murder of Polish Woman on Greek Island

Society

ATHENS – Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has directed an investigation by his country as well into the killing of a 27-year-old Polish woman living in Greece and working in the restaurant of a 5-Star hotel on the island of Kos.

The case is to be handled by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław, south-western Poland, said TVP World. “Prosecutors will immediately apply to Greek investigators for the transfer of evidence,” he tweeted.

Anastazja Rubińska went missing on June 12, her naked body found June 18 about a kilometer from where a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested by police in connection with the killing was living, reports said.

The body was reportedly in a bag, covered with branches, said the news site in.gr, her cell phone also discovered about 500 meters away. She was living in Greece with her boyfriend, it was said

Rubińska came from the southwestern city of Wrocław and arrived in Kos about a month ago to work in the tourist industry. On the night she vanished she called her boyfriend to say she had too much to drink and that someone was going to drop her off to meet him.

The boyfriend said when he went to the meeting place that she wasn’t there and her cell phone had been turned off. Reports said the suspect was the last person seen with her and that he had bought a plane ticket for Italy.