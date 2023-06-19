x

June 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Poland Orders Probe of Murder of Polish Woman on Greek Island

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro has directed an investigation by his country as well into the killing of a 27-year-old Polish woman living in Greece and working in the restaurant of a 5-Star hotel on the island of Kos.

The case is to be handled by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław, south-western Poland, said TVP World. “Prosecutors will immediately apply to Greek investigators for the transfer of evidence,” he tweeted.

https://tvpworld.com/70657602/poland-launches-investigation-into-murder-of-woman-in-greece

Anastazja Rubińska went missing on June 12, her naked body found June 18 about a kilometer from where a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested by police in connection with the killing was living, reports said.

The body was reportedly in a bag, covered with branches, said the news site in.gr, her cell phone also discovered about 500 meters away. She was living in Greece with her boyfriend, it was said

Rubińska came from the southwestern city of Wrocław and arrived in Kos about a month ago to work in the tourist industry. On the night she vanished she called her boyfriend to say she had too much to drink and that someone was going to drop her off to meet him.

The boyfriend said when he went to the meeting place that she wasn’t there and her cell phone had been turned off. Reports said the suspect was the last person seen with her and that he had bought a plane ticket for Italy.

RELATED

Society
BBC Disputes Greek Coast Guard’s Version of Refugee Boat Sinking

LONDON - The Greek Coast Guard’s claims that a refugee boat that sank near Greek waters and drowned hundreds wasn’t in trouble and was heading for Italy is at odds with evidence showing otherwise, said the BBC.

Politics
Mitsotakis: ‘Better Wages for Every Greek Woman and Man in the Next Four Years’
Politics
MEP Kaili Files Claim in Europarliament She Was surveiled While on PEGA Committee

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.