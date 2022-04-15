x

April 15, 2022

Poetic Justice: Homer’s Odyssey This Time Winds Up in Chicago

April 15, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinisi)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinisi)

When Homer wrote the Odyssey there was no Chicago but his story has found itself landing there, courtesy of a two-day Homer-A-Thon in collaboration with the University of Chicago Illinois.

Students, museum board members, and neighbors came together to read three-minute-long sections from Homer’s poem aloud, reported WGN of the novel event.

“The Odyssey contains themes that are still relevant today,” National Hellenic Museum Executive Director  Marianne Kountoures said. “It speaks to the human condition and to all of our experiences. There is overcoming trauma, the effects of war, self doubt – and there’s also the enduring bonds of love.”

She also noted how key was the idea of Nostos – “meaning a return, this pull toward home,” that is essential to the human condition.

“Our mission is to share Greek history, culture, and art from ancient times to the modern Greek American,” Kountoures said, adding, “we celebrate the Greek American story and we want to share those stories not only with Greek Americans but with all communities.” Next will be teaming with the Illinois Institute of Technology for a forum on the influence of Greek architecture.

