Poem Commemorating September 11th

First responders salute in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK – Marilena Korahais, age 12, a student at Bell Academy in Bayside, wrote the following poem commemorating September 11, 2001:

September 11, 2001

By: Marilena Korahais

September 11- Just a date

What is there to commemorate?

Two towers, twins stood side by side

Guarding the city of freedom and pride

Reaching toward future of faith felt and seen

Beaming with beauty for the American dream

On September 11, 2001

Our skyline was altered and we all grieved as one

In the flames and the fire, the scraps and the shards

The ash covered city left broken and charred

The ash covered city left mangled and marred

Over twenty years later, we’ve healed but we’re scarred

For almost 3,000 people

today, we all cry

Who lost their lives in the city

where twins kissed the sky

For those who were injured; For those who got sick

Who reached in to fire when air became thick

For all firefighters who ran in to the clouds

And three hundred and forty that never came out

For all our police who selflessly saved

Thank you for every breath that you gave

Seventy two paid the ultimate cost

Let’s pray for our heroes; the ones loved and lost

For all whose blood runs red, blue and white

For all who stood with us to serve and to fight

God bless our country; protect against threat

Take a moment of silence and never forget

Remember what happened that day in September

No, we’ll never forget- we’ll forever remember.