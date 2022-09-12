Poem Commemorating September 11th

NEW YORK – Marilena Korahais, age 12, a student at Bell Academy in Bayside, wrote the following poem commemorating September 11, 2001:
September 11, 2001
By: Marilena Korahais
September 11- Just a date
What is there to commemorate?
Two towers, twins stood side by side
Guarding the city of freedom and pride
Reaching toward future of faith felt and seen
Beaming with beauty for the American dream
On September 11, 2001
Our skyline was altered and we all grieved as one
In the flames and the fire, the scraps and the shards
The ash covered city left broken and charred
The ash covered city left mangled and marred
Over twenty years later, we’ve healed but we’re scarred
For almost 3,000 people
today, we all cry
Who lost their lives in the city
where twins kissed the sky
For those who were injured; For those who got sick
Who reached in to fire when air became thick
For all firefighters who ran in to the clouds
And three hundred and forty that never came out
For all our police who selflessly saved
Thank you for every breath that you gave
Seventy two paid the ultimate cost
Let’s pray for our heroes; the ones loved and lost
For all whose blood runs red, blue and white
For all who stood with us to serve and to fight
God bless our country; protect against threat
Take a moment of silence and never forget
Remember what happened that day in September
No, we’ll never forget- we’ll forever remember.