Culture

FILE - Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

ATHENS – The influential and provocative American Podcaster Joe Rogan was on vacation in Greece when he ran into another celebrity – Guns ‘N Roses singer Axl Rose, at a restaurant as the rich and famous are flocking to the country again.

“He invited us to see @gunsnroses in Athens, and it was F—ING AMAZING. They went HARD for 3 hours in the blazing heat and the crowd was incredible. If you have a chance to see them near you I can’t recommend it enough,” said Rogan.

That social media post brought more than 400,000 likes in a little over four hours, showing how vast his reach is. In 2017, he praised Rose for “turn (ing) it around” after the singer had some troubles, said Blabbermouth, and he said he’s been fascinated by the singer’s comeback.