PM’s End-of-week Review Highlights Return of Investment Grade, Lower Unemployment, Support for Flood Victims

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday issued a “bumper edition” of his weekly Facebook post reviewing the work done by the government, with additional content for the entire fortnight after missing a week for the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Among the highlights of the past two weeks, the premier listed the unfreezing of automatic salary raises every three years, the reduction of unemployment and the positive results of the Public Employment Service, as well as the new labour law and the fact that Greece has regained an investment-grade credit rating.

Mitsotakis also referred to the efforts to control high prices and their results, the relief efforts to support flood-stricken areas, the upgrading of Emergency Departments in Greek hospitals, the second phase of personal assistants for people with disabilities, the effort to reduce the number of landfills and the inclusion of the Zagorochoria in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The prime minister reported that the five million euros in fines have been doled out to very large companies as part of the fight against price gouging and he highlighted the support handed out to flood victims, especially in the 45 villages where the flood damage was complete and where residents received compensation without checks.

He said that the state services will again be on standby in the coming days, when meteorologists have forecast more rain in west and central Greece, while noting that the primary healthcare of the new upgraded National Health Service is being implemented in Thessaly on a pilot basis, with medical teams going door to door in each village to offer their services.