PM Signs Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

Politics

PM Mitsotakis signs book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the British Embassy in Athens on Thursday morning and signed the book of condolences for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In his message, the prime minister wrote:

“On behalf of the Greek people I would like to express my deep sorrow for the loss of the Queen. She was a truly extraordinary leader and has inspired all of us with her unrivaled sense of duty.

We wish the King strength and perseverance.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis”