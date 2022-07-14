PM: Priority to Issues of Equal Opportunities that Are the Core of a Fair Society

Politics

ATHENS – “As important as national policies are – and I think there is recognition that for the first time there is a national strategy for people with disabilities through individual actions and with the coordination of many ministries – equally important is the mobilisation of the society of citizens, local government and the self-organisation of people who can exert influence at a local level in order to improve their quality of life,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in the discussion with the public as part of the “Equal Opportunities at Work” Conference.

He noted that a lot still needs to be done in the field of rehabilitation and added “we have national successes in the Paralympic field, to which we must give recognition as they are the result of the individual effort of each person, and I think the creation of the Paralympic center in Rafina will be a victory for the Paralympic movement.”

In addition, the prime minister referred to the institution of the personal assistant, which, as he said, is one of the mοst important steps taken and is just as important for the individual as for his family.

The prime minister also said that the government has a national strategy for LGBTQI+ people and noted that important interventions have been implemented so that this strategy can be implemented in practice and will not be just a statement of principles and positions.

“We have a national strategy for the inclusion of the Roma in social and economic life,” Mitsotakis also said, adding that a necessary condition for their participation in this programme is that the children should go to school.

The prime minister referred to the government’s policies to strengthen the family, such as the 2,000 euros for each new child, nurseries, the institution of neighborhood nannies and all-day school.

In conclusion, Mitsotakis underlined that issues of equal opportunities are a very important priority for the government, as they are issues at the core of a fair society.