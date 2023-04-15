x

April 15, 2023

PM Mitsotakis Wishes Happy Easter to All the Greek People

April 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360301] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chairs a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday (Holy Saturday) wished Happy Easter to all the Greek people around the world in a post on the social media.

