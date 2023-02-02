PM Mitsotakis Welcomes Amendment that Blocks Criminals From Running in Elections

Politics

FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session for the budget of 2023, in Athens, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The vote on the 2023 budget, the first in thirteen years not to be drafted under the surveillance of Greece's creditors, will conclude five days of debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the amendment tabled in parliament on Thursday about blocking convicted criminals from running in elections as formal or shadow heads of political party formations.

“As of now,” tweeted Mitsotakis, “groups whose actual leader is someone who is a criminal will not be able to participate in the electoral process.”

The premier added that “this will obviously be judged by the country’s Supreme Court, which – according to the constitution – is tasked with announcing the candidate parties.”

The prime minister also emphasized that it is “a very important provision for the protection of democracy from criminal organizations and individuals. A provision similar to one (is) already in effect in several European countries, and aims to protect normalcy and constitutional freedoms.”