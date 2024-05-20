x

May 20, 2024

PM Mitsotakis Visits ‘Velos’ Floating Museum, War Museum in Thessaloniki

May 20, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[369665] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΟΛΕΜΙΚΟ ΜΟΥΣΕΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the War Museum and the Naval Museum "A/T Velos" in Thessaloniki, Monday, May 20, 2024 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the Floating Naval Museum of Destroyer ‘Velos’ in Thessaloniki, during his tour of the city on Monday.

He was welcomed at the Thessaloniki port by National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who accompanied him on boad. “Velos is a historic ship and will remain in Thessaloniki; a permanent docking berth is being sought so it is absolutely safe and easily accessible to visitors,” the premier said. The ship’s stern had sustained serious damage during stormy weather in November 2023.

Earlier in the day, PM Mitsotakis paid a visit to the War Museum of Thessaloniki, where he was also welcomed by Dendias. Mitsotakis noted it was the first time he visited the Museum. He was given a tour of the exhibition “This is how we fought, 1940-1941” by Thessaloniki New Democracy (ND) Deputy Konstantinos Gioulekas.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the War Museum and the Naval Museum “A/T Velos” in Thessaloniki, Monday, May 20, 2024 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

When signing the book of visitors, the premier said, “Maintaining the historical memory of Greece’s struggles is everyone’s duty,” and he congratulated the curators for the collection. Museum president, Vice Air Marshal Konstantinos Karamesinis.

The deputy interior minister on Macedonia-Thrace issues, the Central Macedonia Regional Governor and ND deputies were present during the visits.

Επίσκεψη του Πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη στο Πολεμικό Μουσείο και στο Πλωτό Ναυτικό Μουσείο “Α/Τ Βέλος” στην Θεσσαλονίκη, Δευτέρα 20 Μαΐου 2024.
(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)

