x

November 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Visits Police Station in Kallithea Housing Domestic Violence Office

November 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[357193] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΤΜΗΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΘΕΑΣ. ΠΕΡΙΗΓΗΣΗ ΣΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Kallithea, in Athens, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit on Saturday to the Police Station of Kallithea, the southwestern suburb of Athens, which houses an Operational Office dealing with domestic violence of a network of 18 such centers incorporated in police stations.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by Citizen Protection Minister and Deputy Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Lefteris Economou, the Hellenic Police chief Constantine SKoumas, and the operational office’s head, police lieutenant Melina Rokidi.

After referring to Friday’s presentation of a plan to deal with violence, especially within families, Mitsotakis also said he was happy to see the more prominent role of Greek policewomen, since victims of domestic violence find it easier to speak out while a female police officer can also help a woman speak up more easily. The aim, he said, was to build the victims’ trust that the police would handle incidents of violence discreetly and professionally.

“We are now providing victims with the opportunity to speak in safety, that’s the difference,” he said. “Domestic violence always existed. Now we have the courage, both the state and mostly the victims, to speak up and to lift the rug and look underneath,” the PM said.

Speaking of the Operational Offices, Minister Theodorikakos said that they had handled 3,000 of the 10,000 in total that police handled this year (2022), “so we obviously need double the number of offices, which we are hoping to be able to provide with the help again of the private sector, especially Papastratos company.” The company has donated all furnishings for the 18 offices, and was represented at the police station by its president and CEO, Christos Charpantidis.

Besides the 18 Operational Offices in Greece, there are also 73 Executive Offices, all of which employ a staff of 403, most of whom hold degrees in law, social studies or humanitarian studies. In addition, the Hellenic Police Directorate has worked with related agencies to train police staffing Operational Offices, and other police personnel related to family violence issues.

On Friday also the prime minister announced the pilot program ‘Panic Button’, an app on phones for women who are in danger and need to notify the police soundlessly. The app sends location data to the police.

RELATED

Politics
New NAVTEX Extends Field of Ongoing Seismic Work SW of Crete

ATHENS - The Hellenic Navy’s Hydrographic Service station on Corfu issued a NAVTΕΧ message on Saturday over work related to seismic research southwest of Crete.

Politics
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
Politics
Development Minister at Elefsina Shipyard for Arrival of First Ship in Years

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit on Saturday to the Police Station of Kallithea, the southwestern suburb of Athens, which houses an Operational Office dealing with domestic violence of a network of 18 such centers incorporated in police stations.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn't help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The Biden family's tradition of eating lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket on Friday became mostly about keeping the president's 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Respect achieved.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.