Politics

ATHENS – The newly established Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family will bring in one location policies shared among several ministries in the past, but which aim to support the most vulnerable Greeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to the ministry on Friday.

The ministry, on 60 Solomou street in Athens, will focus on policies for children and for the social and economic integration of the most vulnerable citizens – including LGBTIQ+, the elderly, and people with disabilities – none of whom should remain invisible, Mitsotakis added, addressing Minister Sofia Zacharaki.