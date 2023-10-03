PM Mitsotakis Visits New Building for People with Disabilities at Ellinikon

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the new building complex at Ellinikon on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday visited the new building complex at Ellinikon, dedicated to the care of people with disabilities, especially those with severe mental impairments.
Following a tour of the site with the managing director of Lamda Development Odysseas Athanasiou, the prime minister stressed the symbolic and practical significance of the fact that the first building delivered in the context of the very large urban regeneration underway at Ellinikon was for citizens who have the greatest need for state care.
He also pointed out that he had the opportunity to visit “a true jewel of a building, which was built with the kind sponsorship of Lamda Development, with the great support of the Municipality of Ellinikon-Argyroupolis. An exemplary building, which accommodates children with disabilities, children with autism, with severe brain disorders, in a truly unique space. Putting into practice the government’s commitment to provide support with special care for our fellow citizens who need it most.”
“I wish and hope that the country acquires many more such facilities, which really elevate to the highest degree the level of care we can provide to our fellow citizens who really have a special need for government care,” he added.
The prime minister also underlined that “the whole project for the redevelopment of Ellinikon is now moving at great speed. It has moved from the maturation phase to the implementation phase. I believe that very soon the citizens will begin to see the tangible results of this very great effort.”
