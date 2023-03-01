x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Visits Larissa General Hospital, Speaks to Relatives of Train Crash Victims

March 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΤΟ ΓΕΝΙΚΟ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟ ΛΑΡΙΣΑΣ ΟΠΟΥ ΜΕΤΑΦΕΡΟΝΤΑΙ ΟΙ ΣΟΡΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΤΡΑΥΜΑΤΙΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΚΟ ΔΥΣΤΥΧΗΜΑ ΣΤΑ ΤΕΜΠΗ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ/ MOTIONTEAM/EUROKINISSI)
The General Hospital of Larissa, where the bodies and the injured are taken after the train accident in Tempi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 (RAFAIL GEORGIADIS/ MOTIONTEAM/EUROKINISSI)

LARISSA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Larissa General Hospital on Wednesday, government sources said, where he was briefed by the medical personnel and spoke with relatives of the victims and those still missing after the tragic train accident at Tempi.

RELATED

Politics
A Tale of Two Civilizations Coming Together: Greece, China Ties

Worlds apart but with similarly brilliant ancient cultures and civilizations that blossomed into world influences, Greece and China are moving closer together in business but also in teaching the value of each other's history.

Society
Larissa Station Master Arrested, Charged over Tragic Train Disaster
Politics
SYRIZA Struggles to Deal With “Polakism,” Provocateur Ex-Minister

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.