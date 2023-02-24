PM Mitsotakis Visits Larissa Airbase

Politics

LARISSA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Friday the Larissa airbase.

Mitsotakis was briefed on the potential of the airbase and the technology of the unmanned aircraft MQ-9.

Greece and the United States have a defense cooperation in the Larissa airbase as US drones regularly operate from there, while projects for their maintenance and housing have been implemented.

Deputy Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias, the Chief of the National Hellenic Defence Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic Tactical Air Force Giorgos Fassoulas and the Ambassador of USA to Greece George Tsounis received the prime minister.