x

April 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis Visiting the Special Forces Command in Skaramangas

April 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΥΚ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΚΕΕΔ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis visiting the Special Forces Command in Skaramangas. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Tuesday, at 09:00, the Special Forces Command of the Hellenic Navy, in Skaramangas, and the Special Forces Training Centre, in Megalo Pefko.

At 17:30 Mitsotakis will visit the construction site of the metro in Katehaki for line 4 of the metro.

RELATED

Politics
After Spike Missiles, Israeli Aeronautics Selling Greece Drones Too

ATHENS - Following the 370-million Euro ($406 million) sale of Rafael Spike Missiles, the Israeli defense company Aeronautics said it will now supply Greece with Orbiter 3 unmanned aerial system.

Politics
SYRIZA MEP Georgoulis Submits Resignation
Politics
Culture Ministry, Diazoma Sign Agreement to Promote Archaeological Sites along Major Highways

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.