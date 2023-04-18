Politics

PM Mitsotakis visiting the Special Forces Command in Skaramangas. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Tuesday, at 09:00, the Special Forces Command of the Hellenic Navy, in Skaramangas, and the Special Forces Training Centre, in Megalo Pefko.

At 17:30 Mitsotakis will visit the construction site of the metro in Katehaki for line 4 of the metro.