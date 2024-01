Politics

ATHENS – An appeal to people over 60 years of age or members of a vulnerable group to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

The post included a video, urging citizens to make an appointment for the vaccine which would reduce by 90% the danger of becoming seriously ill.

“Vaccinations against Covid-19 reduces the danger of becoming seriously ill by 90%. Don’t neglect it, especially if you are over 60 years old or belong to a vulnerable group. Schedule your appointment at http://emvolio.gov.gr for the new, annual vaccination!,” his message said.