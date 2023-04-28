PM Mitsotakis Unveils ND’s State Deputy Election Ticket

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday presented New Democracy’s (ND) state deputy election ticket, at an event held at the party’s headquarters in Athens. The ticket includes eight women and seven men.

First on the list of candidates is Irini Agapidaki, the Secretary General for Public Health, followed by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoris Skylakakis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, respectively. In the fourth place is Ioanna Lytrivi, the head of the National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance.

The candidates receive seats in order of precedence, with the number of seats gained by the party determined by its overall percentage of the vote nationwide.