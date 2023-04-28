x

PM Mitsotakis Unveils ND’s State Deputy Election Ticket

April 28, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361032] ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΨΗΦΟΔΕΛΤΙΟΥ ΕΠΙΚΡΑΤΕΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΝΔ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis unveils ND's state deputy election ticket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday presented New Democracy’s (ND) state deputy election ticket, at an event held at the party’s headquarters in Athens. The ticket includes eight women and seven men.

First on the list of candidates is Irini Agapidaki, the Secretary General for Public Health, followed by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoris Skylakakis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, respectively. In the fourth place is Ioanna Lytrivi, the head of the National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance.

The candidates receive seats in order of precedence, with the number of seats gained by the party determined by its overall percentage of the vote nationwide.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

