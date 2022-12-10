PM Mitsotakis to Süddeutsche Zeitung: Greece’s Growth is Much Faster Than the Eurozone Average

Politics

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave an interview to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, in which he referred to Greece’s economy and the country’s overall trajectory, it was reported on Saturday.

In this interview, the Premier noted that Greece’s growth is “much faster than the Eurozone average,” and that this will see even faster growth in 2023, “as foreign investments surpass record after record, with Greece having risen above difficult predicaments.”

“I see myself as a student of Democracy,” he added, and that he is “a liberal politician, but in the sense of the classical 19th century Liberalism.”

The new legislation on the protection of personal data and the updated operation of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP), approved in Parliament on Friday, “will serve as a paradigm shift for other European countries,” he pointed out.

On the national elections due in 2023, he said that “citizens will weigh up all the good things the government has done against the mistakes. If I see an error, it’s my job to speak up about it and do what I can to fix it. And that is exactly what I am doing.”