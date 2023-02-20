PM Mitsotakis to Meet US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday Afternoon

Politics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, during a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ATHENS – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Greece is expected to focus on cooperation in the field of defense and energy security, as well as the mutual commitment of the US and Greece to the defense of democracy.

Blinken is on a tour that started in Germany, continued in Türkiye and will end in Greece.

Blinken will arrive in Athens on Monday afternoon. At 19:30 he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Nikos Dendias. The two ministers will launch the Fourth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue followed by joint statements. Anthony Blinken will also meet on Tuesday with former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.