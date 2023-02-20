x

February 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

PM Mitsotakis to Meet US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday Afternoon

February 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Jens Stoltenberg, Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, during a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ATHENS – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Greece is expected to focus on cooperation in the field of defense and energy security, as well as the mutual commitment of the US and Greece to the defense of democracy.

Blinken is on a tour that started in Germany, continued in Türkiye and will end in Greece.

Blinken will arrive in Athens on Monday afternoon. At 19:30 he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Nikos Dendias. The two ministers will launch the Fourth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue followed by joint statements. Anthony Blinken will also meet on Tuesday with former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

RELATED

Society
Five Greek Museums, Archaeologists Resist Government Control

ATHENS – Five of Greece's most noted museums shut down temporarily to protest a law that will see their boards operate through government-appointed boards and would see the country loan out artifacts to other countries.

Economy
Greek Current Account Deficit Rose to 20.1 Billion Euros in 2022
Society
Bulgaria: 43 Migrants Found in Van Days after 18 Found Dead

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.