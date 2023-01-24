x

January 24, 2023

PM Mitsotakis to Greek Missions Abroad: Promote Greece at Every Opportunity

January 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΕ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΤΡΙΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΥΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΣΥΛΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum on the topic: "3 years of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum - 3 years of effective management of the Migration Crisis" at the Zappeion Hall, Tuesday 17 January 2023. (YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Promoting Greece at every opportunity and all international fora is critical, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, during a teleconference with the chiefs of Greek embassies and permanent missions abroad.

The initiative was begun last year, and the PM said he was committed to doing this every year, to communicate with diplomats and hear their views.

“My dream is of a dynamic and extroverted Greece that will be an equal partner in talks and will jointly formulate developments, with initiatives and actions, but mostly with dynamism and self-confidence,” Mitsotakis told them.

The meeting took place at the Maximos Mansion government headquarters and was attended by several ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, who joined the meeting from abroad.

Discussing the initiatives Greece undertook to manage the energy crisis’ repercussions following the war in Ukraine, the premier focused on boosting energy diplomacy, which will contribute to turning Greece into an energy hub for SE Europe.

Mitsotakis noted that 2022 was a difficult year for Greek-Turkish relations, but Greece hopes for good neighborly relations on the basis of International Law, and he thanked the diplomats and all Greek authorities abroad for their efforts to promote the national stances and boost Greece’s role abroad.

