PM Mitsotakis to CNN: Greece and Turkiye Should Try to Resolve their Sole Dispute

Politics

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview to CNN shortly before meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece has long-term difficulties and a single difference with Turkiye, the delineation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN in an interview shortly before meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

He added that despite the challenge, resolving the issue should be attempted together, and bilateral collaboration boosted in sectors like civil protection and climate change.

Referring to the recent disastrous floods in central Greece’s Thessaly region, the premier asserted that the Greek economy is doing very well, as shown by credit rating agencies’ upgrades. He also reiterated that the government’s massive effort to restore damages in Thessaly, offer relief to those affected and reconstruct the region’s economy will require a lot of funding.

What is needed is a global alliance, he said, as climate change will require trillions of euros to manage.