Greek PM Mitsotakis to Be Candidate in Evros Electoral District

January 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek PM speaks from Alexandroupoli, Jan. 14 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi/PM's Press Office- Dimitris Papamitsos)

ALEXANDROUPOLI – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday morning that he chose to represent the constituency of Evros prefecture, NE Greece, in the upcoming elections, for symbolic reasons and because “Evros is at the frontline of development opportunities.”

At a press conference at Alexandroupolis on the last day of a two-day tour in eastern Macedonia and in Thrace, Mitsotakis said responding to questions about national elections that the first round of elections will be critical and the second will confirm the results. The New Democracy party leader gave no further information about the date of national elections, other than saying that they will take place in the spring and at a time when the current term is practically over.

Speaking of relations with Turkiye, he said he did not expect the neighboring country would create an incident because of the expansion of a border fence in Evros, but he expressed concern about the heightened rhetoric against Greece by Turkiye’s leadership. “Greece will not accept pointers about how it should exercise its sovereignty and its sovereign rights. The fence will extend along the entire border. There is no need for anyone’s approval,” Mitsotakis said. In addition, Turkiye cannot criticize Greece over the treatment of the Muslim minority in Thrace, after the way Turkiye treated the Greek minority in Istanbul.

Mitsotakis was expected to attend the inauguration of the Alexandroupolis power plant unit, where he is expected to deliver an address.

On Friday, the Greek PM paid a visit to Xanthi and Komotini.

